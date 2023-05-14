Sloughing off the Barbie Effect

Fortunately for the child that I was, she looked so very alien I might as well have aspired to look like my neighbour’s cat. A lost cause. But I did think to myself—so this is what beautiful is. I sighed at my obvious unattractiveness and the pointlessness of trying to achieve the unachievable, put a brave face on the difficult emotion by sticking my tongue out at my reflection and went out to do more important things, like roam on my cycle with my friends.

When I smuggled her to school a week after I got her, Barbie affected my fairer, taller, prettier friends far more than she had affected me. They swooned over her long blonde hair and immediately wanted to straighten and lighten theirs; they were fair themselves but wanted to be even fairer—they wanted to be white. What all of us wanted was that elusive Barbie waist. There was an explosion of both homemade recipes for facials and unhappiness with the way we looked. Ours was a co-ed school, we were used to boys. For the first time, there was an uncomfortable awareness of male attention in a group where our games were (or had been until then) rough and tumble and entirely innocent. The boys had goggled so hard at my Barbie, I felt uncomfortable and packed her away.

In any case, I was not the sort of girl child who played diligently with dolls. Cruel and neglectful mothering on my part meant my dolls had lost most of their hair, been made up with green felt pens, and, sad to say, even had an eye gouged out. My parents realised I was better off with pets, which is how I found myself the owner of a rabbit named Pixie.

Pixie was possessive, and did not like my sudden, albeit brief infatuation with Barbie. About two weeks after I had received my Barbie, I returned from school to find one of her soft plastic nail polish-adorned feet chewed off, along with its stiletto, and Pixie pointedly but defiantly avoiding eye contact while sitting with his nose against the bedroom wall. Before I realised how lame Barbie was, my wise pet told me so.

Eventually, we gave Barbie away to Vicky, my friend across the boundary wall who loved playing with dolls. A month later, I went on a play date to his house and found Swimsuit Barbie resplendent in a parrot-green satin salwar kameez and a glitzy mini dupatta, her blonde hair braided with a tiny tassel parandi, her rabbit-amputated foot carefully covered with her extra-long salwar, lounging on a plastic sofa watching a pink plastic telly. Vicky was cooing at her while he made imaginary paranthas on a plastic gas stove. Was it my imagination, or had she put on some weight? Either way, she looked rather relieved in her khaata-peeta Punjabi home.

Could this be a redux of Barbie and her plus one, Ken? Have we left the Barbie beauty ideal behind, enough to gently poke fun at it? How insidious is this drip-drip-drip of messaging on beauty?

Here’s my experience. I consider myself a person free of most body issues. I like my jug ears, my crooked teeth, my whimsical haircuts, my skin colour, and my perfectly slim body. I am at peace with all of it. I am uninhibited about exhibiting my dog-bite scarred leg in a mini skirt well after my fiftieth year. Yet, thanks to the early impression of Swimsuit Barbie, I have never been able to wear a bikini without feeling fat. Not even when I was size zero.

Seven years is clearly too short a time to undo the impression of six decades. The new, realistic Barbies will have to be embraced by previous generations so that they can gift a larger notion of beauty to their young ones, once they have freed themselves from the impossible ideal that the early Barbies held them hostage to.