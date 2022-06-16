Ryan Gosling sports blonde hair as he debuts Ken for 'Barbie' movie

Production on the film is currently underway. The supporting cast includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. While no plot details from 'Barbie' have been confirmed, it's rumored that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot, reports 'Variety'.



Liu described 'Barbie' earlier this year as "wild" and "incredibly unique," adding, "I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it's crazy."