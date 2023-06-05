Sulochana Latkar no more; Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Parekh, Sameer Vidwans react

Sulochana Latkar, who played mother to nearly every top hero and heroine of the 1960s and 70s is gone. With her passing, Indian cinema has lost the last of the archetypal screen mother. Leela Chitnis, Kamini Kaushal, Achala Sachdev and of course, Nirupa Roy; the weepie all-sacrificing moms toiling over the sewing machine, are all gone.

Sulochana epitomized the culture of mother worship in our country.