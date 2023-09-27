The emotional realities of cross-dressing in India

Hiten Noonwal, who started cross-dressing when they were a teenager, discovered acceptance and safe spaces within India's LGBTQ community, primarily in major urban hubs like New Delhi and Mumbai. These spaces have allowed them to authentically express their gender-fluid identity. Today, Noonwal is a performer in clubs and events.

"Whatever I am doing has nothing to do with who I am for society. It has everything to do with me because I feel happy doing it. Because if I didn’t do it, I would probably fall mentally sick," they say while sharing their journey with DW, discussing the obstacles they encountered while expressing their identity.