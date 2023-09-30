Tumse Na Ho Payega is frustratingly bland

Tumse Na Ho Pyega (streaming on Disney+Hotstar)

Starring Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Gurpreet Saini , Karan Jotwani

Directed by Abhishek Sinha

Rating: **

Seeing so many talented people coming up with a film so dull and unfunny that it gives a bad reputation to past bromances like Dil Chahta Hai and Sholay is sad and annoying.

Forget Jai and Veeru, the three friends in Tumse Na Ho Payega (a suitable title indeed) don’t even look like long-standing friends. They seem more like three unlikely people thrown together on the same table at a boring party by fluke. They are played by actors who want us to know that they know how to act. Every word they utter is punctuated and eye-rolling.