SRK-starrer ‘Jawan’ creates a tizzy as it rakes in Rs 1000 cr worldwide

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' has finally crossed the Rs 1,000-crore benchmark worldwide in just 19 days of its release.

The film, on September 25, surpassed SRK’s another 2023 blockbuster 'Pathaan' at the box-office collection in India.

On September 25, Red Chillies Production took to Instagram, where they uploaded a clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his film’s dual avatar.

It had “Rs 1004.92 cr worldwide GBOC,” written on it.

For the caption, it read: “History in the maKING ft. Jawan! Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”