Jawan: SRK opens a new frontier

In that sense, the film puts everyone on notice and opens up new imaginations and possibilities of what Big Bollywood can do when it wades into hot political spaces, usually more the preserve of niche, ‘highbrow’ cinema.

One highlight of the film is the speech that shows SRK's character asking citizens to pick who they will vote for, after raising all the right questions: what will you, dear candidate, do for us in the next five years? If someone in my family is taken ill, what will you do for their treatment? What will you do to get me a job?

The message is to demand performance, to require delivery of services in the areas of health, education, jobs, and not resort to distractions in the name of religion, race or caste. But these are exactly the questions and issues that are not in focus in our India of today, and posing them within the popular masala format gets them to the masses more effectively than any medium possibly can. The delivery comes against a backdrop of electronic voting machines, framing the messages in the very live context of the 2024 elections.