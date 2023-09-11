Shah Rukh's 'Jawan' collects Rs 520.79 crore in first weekend

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan" has earned Rs 520.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend, the makers said Monday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind "Jawan", shared the worldwide gross box office figures on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Rewriting history at the box office Rs 520.79 crore as gross worldwide box office collection. Highest weekend collection ever," the post read.

At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers.