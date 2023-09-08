Jawan: Only Shah Rukh Khan can get away with this

Rating: ** ½

The best thing about this maara-maari-thon is not Shah Rukh Khan (he’s beyond human evaluation of excellence) but Deepika Padukone. She shows up in this exacerbated show of flamboyant showmanship post midpoint and instantly lights up the screen with her luminous presence.

Wish she didn’t have to go. Sadly all good things must come to an end. Padukone’s exit ushers in another wave of indescribably kinetic action scenes, some of them on the road, others in confined spaces where the atmosphere is so sullen, I wished Padukone would turn up again to bring sunshine into the glum.

Jawan is a bit like dipping your feet into a slushy, toxic pond. You know it will sully you indelibly but you can’t help it. There is so much here to celebrate, and the characters keep bursting into dances to Anirudh Ravichander’s cacophonic songs (if that is what they are), although I am never quite sure what they are celebrating as the plot manoeuvres from one mound of mayhem to another, and that too in a non-linear passage of time.