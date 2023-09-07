Haddi: A lost opportunity on exploring transgender rage

The entire film, pitch-dark and pointedly morbid, seems designed to induce a kind of sinking feeling in the audience, the kind we feel when we see a ghastly road accident and keep driving on as we don’t want to get involved.

Haddi gives us no choice. It is that car-crash of a film which leaves us with no scope to commiserate with the tormented protagonist. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, by now a maestro of the morbid, puts up a brave performance as an actor with a sharp weapon and a blunt tongue. It is a rousing performance but way too self-congratulatory and lacking empathy.

Kashyap walks through his villainous role with one expression. He is neither menacing nor frightening, just annoying.

The ever-dependable Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as the love of Haddi’s life is one of the two gentle characters, the other being Ila Arun as the brothel runner.

Haddi could have been a powerful portrait of a community perched between perishing and being purged. Instead it is a never-ending bloodbath where it is hard to tell whether the director cares for the third sex or just wants to use them as bait for violence.