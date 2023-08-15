Taali: Gauri Sawant Deserved Better Than This

Taali: Bajaungi Nahin Bajwaungi (JioCinema; 6 Episodes)

Rating: **

A brave, bountiful central performance by Sushmita Sen cannot rescue this dull limpid bio-series from falling flat on its virtuous face.

Ravi Jadhav, a powerful name in Marathi cinema whips up a frenzy of righteous indignation for the transgender community (suddenly in-demand in our web shows, there is a pivotal trans character in Made In Heaven 2). But not much else. The series feels like a textbook in motion with very little spontaneity, let alone any flashes of inspiration.

The storytelling is bolstered more by a studied political correctness. Sen’s transformative performance is designed to be career-defining. She is especially effective in showing Gauri’s physical metamorphosis from a shy effeminate Mumma’s boy to a fierce and militant fighting for the right of the third sex.