Karan Johar to be honoured in Melbourne

Karan Johar seems to be flying high. On Wednesday, he flew off to Melbourne, Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where he will be honoured for 25 years of filmmaking.

To be acknowledged for his work and that too at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is a great honour for Johar. At the festival Johar will be doing a special Q & A session with former film critic Rajeev Masand.

It’s been a long journey for Johar. There is the flashy Gucci wearing Elton John of India seen grilling his superstar guests on Koffee With Karan, the biggest guilty pleasure on the small screen since man invented the home medium. Then there is the other Karan Johar that only close friends know: an unabashed Mama’s boy and a wonderful father to his twins Roohi and Yash.