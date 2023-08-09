After Nitin Desai's death, producer Prerna Arora on mental health issues in showbiz

About the crisis that Arora went through she comments, “It was a fight between two producers. I would like to say on record that I’ve produced films like Rustom, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Padman. A girl comes from the outside and produces three mega-projects. That’s three films which were made at a cost of Rs 300 crores. Then I went through a crisis of 30 crores. Shouldn’t I get a grace period of at least six months or one year to sort it out? I was trapped because I was a woman. If I was a man the situation would have been resolved in a much more civilized way. Women in this industry are often treated like dirt. I had no choice but to swallow my anger. Now I want to be a clever animal in this jungle. I have learnt to say no to what I don’t want to do. The power of no is important. I learnt it the hard way. My advice to people who are not getting what they want in life: be true to yourself, no matter it takes. It is like rush hour on the road. You have to know where you are going.”

Arora advises the suicide-prone to think of other options. “Think of your family. Think of what your action would do to them. God has given you much more strength than you can imagine. Sometimes you are disgusted and you want to quit. If I start feeling depressed about not having produced Baahubali I would only be falling into a fathomless pit. Follow your dreams. But don’t be a slave to them. Sometimes people set goals they can’t achieve. It’s okay. I have accepted we are in the midst of a kalyug. Just go with the flow. Our world is transforming into a sci-fi film. Now I understand there are many shades in life. Take off your rose-tinted glasses and experience life in all its colours. I was vain about being destiny’s chosen one. Now I am awakened. I have stopped smiling. I can’t find anything to smile about.”