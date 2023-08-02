'Lagaan' art director Nitin Desai found hanging at his studio near Mumbai

The studio is located in the Karjat area of Raigad, about 50 km from Mumbai. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said.

The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, Gharge said.



Desai, who was in his late 50s, served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

He was also known for his art work in films such as "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

The art director's death sent shock waves across the industry with film personalities such as Hema Malini, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddhartha Basu, and Neil Nitin Mukesh mourning Desai's passing.