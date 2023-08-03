Role of creditors to be probed in Nitin Desai death case, will inquire if he was under stress: Fadnavis

Desai, the creator of lavish sets for films such as "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Lagaan" as well as the popular TV quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", was found hanging at his studio on Wednesday.

Desai's company ND's Art World Pvt Ltd had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018, and troubles with repayments started from January 2020.

Desai’s company had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, according to an insolvency petition filed in a bankruptcy court last week. ECL Finance is a leading NBFC, promoted by the Edelweiss Group.

Fadnavis was responding to BJP MLA Ashish Shelar's demand that the issue should not be treated just as a case of accidental death.

Through a point of order, Shelar demanded that Desai's death should not be treated just as a case of accidental death, but must be dealt with from a larger perspective.