Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s cross-dressing act saves the day

Rating: *** ½

Not since Chachi 420 have I seen an actor so immersed in the drag act. Ayushmann Khurrana simply juices the part of his cross-dressed avatar in Dream Girl 2 for all it's worth.

While Khurrana’s dishy doppelganger Pooja in the first Dream Girl film was just a voice on the phone, phone sex has no place in this 'spiritual sequel' to Dream Girl. Or so it describes itself, though there is nothing spiritual about the fatuous but fitfully fun plot, or Khurrana’s character masquerading as a bar dancer to pay off his slimy father's (Annu Kapoor) death.

The messy plot has a bifurcated trajectory. Khurrana’s cross-dressing avatar Pooja is hit upon by a bundle of sleazy men, including Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee, who it seems has Hrithik Roshan’s posters in his room for a purpose.