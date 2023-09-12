'Jawan' soars past Rs 500 crore in global box office collections; on track to best 'Gadar 2', 'Pathaan'

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati, has breached the Rs 500-crore mark in box-office collections worldwide. It now is the third most successful Bollywood film to be released this year, after Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Released on 7 September, Jawan has notched up a gross earning (that is, including 18 per cent GST) of Rs 343.8 crore in India till date and another Rs 177 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk.com. That adds up to a worldwide collection of Rs 520.80 crore.

Currently, discounting the figures for Monday, 11 September, the India collections of the film stand at Rs 342.50 crores and the overseas taking at Rs 170 crore, for a total collection of Rs 512.50 crores.

The film was released on 7 September and capitalised on its massive hype as it opened to a humongous Rs 75 crore net in India, while worldwide it grossed over Rs 150 crore on day 1, per Sacnilk.