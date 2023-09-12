'Jawan' soars past Rs 500 crore in global box office collections; on track to best 'Gadar 2', 'Pathaan'
Without major Bollywood competition in the coming weeks, 'Jawan' aims to solidify SRK's box office reign, and is now the third most successful Bollywood film this year after 'Pathaan' and 'Gadar 2'
Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati, has breached the Rs 500-crore mark in box-office collections worldwide. It now is the third most successful Bollywood film to be released this year, after Pathaan and Gadar 2.
Released on 7 September, Jawan has notched up a gross earning (that is, including 18 per cent GST) of Rs 343.8 crore in India till date and another Rs 177 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk.com. That adds up to a worldwide collection of Rs 520.80 crore.
Currently, discounting the figures for Monday, 11 September, the India collections of the film stand at Rs 342.50 crores and the overseas taking at Rs 170 crore, for a total collection of Rs 512.50 crores.
The film was released on 7 September and capitalised on its massive hype as it opened to a humongous Rs 75 crore net in India, while worldwide it grossed over Rs 150 crore on day 1, per Sacnilk.
On Friday, 8 September, the film witnessed a 29.03 per cent drop in its collections as it earned Rs 53.23 crores net in India (all languages).
However, the weekend put the film on a linear curve as the film raked in Rs 77.83 crore net and Rs 80.5 crore net on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
The weekend gave a huge boost to the film’s collections with additional collections coming in from the national capital (which accounts for 7–8 per cent of national collections) due to the G20 shutdown as people flocked to theatres in the view of closure of shopping and food establishments.
Jawan is getting some competition from the Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2, but with the latter having almost exhausted its theatrical run and no major Bollywood releases in the next two week, Jawan looks to extend its stronghold on the box office, making SRK the King in the truest sense of the word.
