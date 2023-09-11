UP cops use ‘Jawan’ poster to remind the use of helmets

The UP Police are developing a keen sense of humour now. In a creative tweak, the police have used the poster of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' to send across a message.

The police have created a meme with the catch line -- “Jawan ho ya budhe, two-wheeler pe baithne se pehle, helmet kabhi na bhule (Young or old, never forget helmet while riding a bike)”. The caption comes on the poster of Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ that shows the actor with a bandaged head.

UP Police have been giving creative spins to Bollywood songs and films to send out social messages to the masses.

Netizens on X showered praise on the innovative public awareness campaign. “What an apt use of pictures,” said one user. Another one posted, “Hilarious! Great work by the UP police social team.” “Take a bow whoever is handling the account,” read another comment.