Unique terracotta figurines dating back to 700 BCE found in Dakshina Kannada

Unique ancient terracotta figurines in different stages of preservation, with bone and iron pieces, have been found in recent archaeological explorations conducted at Mudu Konaje near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The figurines can be dated back to 800-700 BCE, said T Murugeshi, Retired Associate Professor at Department of Ancient History and Archaeology at Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty college, Shirva in Udupi district.

Of the eight figurines found, there are those representing two bovines, one mother goddess, two peacocks, a horse, a hand of a mother goddess and an unknown object.

Murugeshi, who was involved in the explorations, said in a release here that the megalithic site at Mudu Konaje was discovered and reported by historian and researcher Pundikai Ganapayya Bhat in the 1980s. The site is located on the Moodbidri-Shirthady road, about 8 km from Moodbidri.