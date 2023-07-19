Unravelling Jane Birkin: The forever-muse of fashion, film and music

“It’s not a bag, it’s a Birkin!” the character of Logan Huntzberger famously exclaimed to his unaware girlfriend in the show Gilmore Girls.

There are only a handful of celebrities in history who also become stars— Jane Birkin is one such multi-hyphenate enigma whose popularity and fandom only proliferated through the 76 years of her life, leaving behind a legacy that spans decades.

An actor, singer and fashionista, Birkin is perceived both as a vintage celebrity as well as a modern-day pop-culture icon. With an endearing gap-toothed smile, a turbulent love affair with renowned French singer-actor Serge Gainsbourg, two seminal films with the legendary Agnès Varda, an unique style that inspired the famed Birkin Bag by Hermès and an enchanting presence all her own, Birkin captivated audiences around the world and redefined the ‘muse’.

Birkin lived by Frida Kahlo’s declaration—I am my own muse, the subject I know best. “Real life was what I was best at,” she told Vogue in 2016. “I didn’t have confidence in movie cameras or on stage. But I did have confidence in what I wanted in real life. If I wanted to be barefoot and wear a mackintosh, I would do it. I didn’t give a hoot.”