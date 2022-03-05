Why coffee aficionados are not particularly thrilled about today's hustle culture
No matter how much you love coffee, you can’t go to a cafe everyday. But for coffee aficionados, the taste of instant coffee and coffee powders simply does not live up to cafe-style brewed coffee
Wake up. Have a cup of coffee. Sit in front of the laptop till the clock says 5 PM.
For a lot of us, this is how our days go. Coffee doesn’t just become the beverage that helps us stay awake, it becomes the drink that we need in order to function properly each day. While for some, coffee might just be a necessity, for others, it’s a lifestyle they now follow.
For instance, for Kuhu Srivastava, a social media manager, coffee serves different purposes on different days. On the weekdays, it’s her form of an energy drink that she “needs to pump herself to work”. But on weekends, it’s the beverage she enjoys knowing she can savour the flavour and taste, without having to work after drinking it.
For German teacher Chhavi Gupta, coffee is the drink that lifts her mood and soothes her mind. She says, “Coffee houses are my second home and I just long for freshly brewed coffee anytime and anywhere. I love being around coffee.” For marketing specialist Aastha Taneja, coffee is a source of comfort and warmth.
But no matter how much you love coffee, you can’t go to a cafe everyday, right? Who can even afford that lifestyle? Well, then comes in instant coffee and coffee powders. But for coffee aficionados, can the taste of these concocted mixtures live up to the cafe-style brewed coffee?
Aafreen, a coffee enthusiast, strongly believes that there’s nothing better than brewing your own coffee. You save money, you cater it according to your preference, and you get to enjoy the process. For her, the go-to is Sleepy Owl’s sachet which she brews overnight and uses for the week ahead. Says she, “I just take out two coffee concentrates, put some milk and sugar and it tastes like authentic cafe style coffee to me.”
But Srivastava feels that in today’s fast-paced world, not everyone can enjoy the luxury of brewing their own coffee, which makes instant coffee the next best option.
However, instant coffee, while great for hectic days, isn’t to everyone’s taste. Instant coffee powders have a certain uniformity to them that doesn’t work for those like Aafreen, who prefer it strong, with a rich flavour. Gupta too feels that to enjoy a “good cup of coffee”, you need to know what kind of coffee beans you’re using- whether they are mildly roasted, medium roasted or dark roasted, which is why she seems to have switched from the conventional coffee brands to the newer ones.
Amrin Naaz, a journalist, who’s often looked at coffee more as a companion, understands both these perspectives. She feels it’s not right to draw a comparison between them as both have very different markets. Says she: “The likes of Sleepy Owl products are mostly coffee grounds tailored to quickly brew a cup without using any coffee equipment, while Nescafe and Bru are processed coffee or soluble coffee.”
Taneja agrees with Naaz. She believes a comparison is not fair, because you can get the best of both worlds by simply mixing those coffees.
But what do these enthusiasts feel about flavoured coffee? Is it a hit or a miss? For purists Aafreen and Srivastava, it is a big no. NO. “It all tastes the same when you make it hot, what’s the use?” feels Aafreen. Tried it a few times and didn’t mind it, is the opinion shared by Naaz and Taneja.
On the other hand, Gupta has totally jumped on the bandwagon of flavoured coffee and is loving the wave. Ask her what flavours she has tried, and she excitedly says, “ I have tried Hazelnut, Caramel, and Vanilla flavours and they were pretty amazing. It gives a chance to blend with nutty, chocolatey, Irish, creamy flavours and to perceive a better experience.”
But no matter the convenience, the experience of going to a cafe especially to enjoy a cup of specialty coffee is to be savoured, says these enthusiasts. The rich overpowering smell of coffee in cafes is something to definitely look forward to, giggles Aafreen. Naaz resonates with the feeling. “Going out for coffee is perfect for a day when you need some change,” says she.
Gupta too has something to share. She says, “The coffee served by cafes is more authentic. They don't use instant coffee powder. No matter how much I learn, practice and master the art of making a great cup of coffee, I could never replace it with the cafe one.”
Srivastava, however, believes that the coffee being prepared at home is more authentic since you fresh products. Taneja, adds though that since home-made coffee is more catered to our taste, it’s probably more authentic for us.
But if there’s one thing all of them agree on, it’s that no day is complete till you take a sip of coffee, or multiple in their case!
(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)