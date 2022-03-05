Why coffee aficionados are not particularly thrilled about today's hustle culture

Wake up. Have a cup of coffee. Sit in front of the laptop till the clock says 5 PM.

For a lot of us, this is how our days go. Coffee doesn’t just become the beverage that helps us stay awake, it becomes the drink that we need in order to function properly each day. While for some, coffee might just be a necessity, for others, it’s a lifestyle they now follow.

For instance, for Kuhu Srivastava, a social media manager, coffee serves different purposes on different days. On the weekdays, it’s her form of an energy drink that she “needs to pump herself to work”. But on weekends, it’s the beverage she enjoys knowing she can savour the flavour and taste, without having to work after drinking it.

For German teacher Chhavi Gupta, coffee is the drink that lifts her mood and soothes her mind. She says, “Coffee houses are my second home and I just long for freshly brewed coffee anytime and anywhere. I love being around coffee.” For marketing specialist Aastha Taneja, coffee is a source of comfort and warmth.

But no matter how much you love coffee, you can’t go to a cafe everyday, right? Who can even afford that lifestyle? Well, then comes in instant coffee and coffee powders. But for coffee aficionados, can the taste of these concocted mixtures live up to the cafe-style brewed coffee?