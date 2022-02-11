Food Katha: History and politics of Biryani

The word Biryani or Biriyani comes from Birinj, Persian for rice. The word Birinj itself is a throwback to an ancient pre-Aryan Persian word for rice: Virinzi. There is even a sweet variant. A rich dish cooked in traditional homes in Iran called Kheer Birinj. Perhaps as the Aryans moved eastwards, the word for rice mutated in Sanskrit as Vreehi.

In both India and Pakistan today, Biryani is a special spicy dish made with mixing partially cooked or raw meat of various kinds (goat, lamb, chicken, rabbit, fish, prawns and occasionally boiled eggs and potatoes)with rice. This layered dish is then cooked over slow fire and topped with browned onions and dry fruits.

India has a number of regional versions. Hyderabad boasts of Kachche Gosht ki Biriyani (in which meat and rice are sprinkled with saffron milk mixture unevenly so some grains are coloured while others remain white). Then there is the Lucknowi variation, delicately flavoured and less full of Ghee, referred to as Pulao. A Kashmiri variant is Yakhni Pulao. Biryani began to be cooked in Nawabi kitchens around the time of Nawab Asif-ud-Daula. The large hearted Nawab had his own version of MNREGA to feed the hungry by building elaborate Imambadas. While workers and masons did their job, cooks created a one-in-all meal for them by throwing in rice, meat, ghee and various spices in one vast cauldron and letting it sit over a slow fire with the sealed top covered with live charcoal cinders.

Once the Nawab was passing by as the hungry workers were being served, and after getting a whiff of the dish ordered that it be made for his royal table as well. The Lucknow version was gradually refined by many master cooks. The final resultant version entered Bengal with Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, who was very fond of all good things of life.