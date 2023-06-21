Why the era of low-cost flights in Europe may be over

Nevertheless, there is much to suggest there will be no return to the sometimes extremely low plane fares of the past. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, for example, recently admitted that the days of €10 ($10.80) bargain tickets are over. The airline's average ticket prices will rise €40 to €50 ($43-$57) over the next few years, he told the BBC. The main reason, he said, is high jet fuel prices. This is confirmed by Harald Zeiss, a professor at Harz University of Applied Sciences in Wernigerode, Germany, whose research focuses on sustainability in tourism. "Fossil fuels will become very expensive," he says. "If you rely on kerosene, you will have no choice but to pass on the rising costs to customers," he told DW.