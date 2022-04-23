Women Walk at Midnight: Reclaiming the night

Fifteen of us, women in our twenties and thirties, started at Gate No. 2 of the Noida sector-18 metro station, determined to reclaim the streets at night. Noida is notorious for chain snatching and worse. Women do not feel safe walking alone even in daylight hours. But there we were, close to midnight.

We were excited and nervous. There was the lurking fear of the unknown in the pit of my stomach. One of us voiced the doubt that assailed most of us, I guess when she wondered aloud, “Raat ko sair karna normal (nahi) hona chahiye, hum itne excited kyun hain iske liye?” (Should or shouldn’t it be normal for us to go for a walk at night, why are we so excited about this?)

We all knew the answer, but we’re too tired in any case to share the same stories every day. Sometimes it is an old man trying to elbow us in the metro, sometimes it is someone following us down the road, and sometimes it is the people we loved and trusted who made a pass.

But this night was supposed to be different. We had shed our fears aside (almost), and ventured out to walk through the streets of Noida.

Six years after the collective, Women Walk at Midnight, was first started, they were having their first walk in Noida.

Mahima Taneja, the walk leader, joined the collective while she was a PhD student, for whom Women Walk at Midnight was a case study. The space felt so welcoming and safe to her, that even after her PhD was done and dusted, she remained a part of the collective. For her, this collective changed her relationship with the night, with the streets after it was dark, and with walking itself.

For me, the walk showed me everything I’ve often taken for granted. The street lights. The restaurants and food chains that stay open late. The safety of knowing who you are with. The comfort of being familiar with the geography of a place.