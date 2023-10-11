You can't take revenge on the past: historian Manu Pillai
On the contentious issue of renaming cities, Pillai felt "we should just leave things as they are because our current approach lacks maturity"
Historian Dr Manu Pillai shared his insights on Indian history at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Known for titles like The Ivory Throne, The Courtesan, The Mahatma and the Italian Brahmin, and False Allies, Pillai said, “The past is not a picnic. It's not a sanctuary of comfort but a realm that often leaves one grappling with more questions than answers. It demands a critical examination.”
On the contentious issue of renaming cities, Pillai said, “One way to look at it is to witness history being created before our eyes. Like when Mayawati renamed places, she made a statement for the people. But we should just leave things as they are because our current approach lacks maturity. We are navigating the politics of revenge rather than seeking closure. One cannot take revenge on the past.”
To this, Prof Chinamy Tumbe of IIMA responded, “If names keep changing, this could well be the Indian Institute of Management Karnavati.”
Discussing his 2016 book The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore, which delves into the reign of Sethu Lakshmi Bayi in Travancore, Pillai said, “Royal families slapped a Rs 5 crore defamation lawsuit against me due to my critical portrayal. My narrative wasn't rose-tinted but was firmly grounded in fact.”
Born in 1990 in Mavelikkara, Kerala, Pillai spent his formative years in Pune where he earned his bachelor's in Economics from Fergusson College, and went on to earn a master's in international relations from King's College, London.
Reflecting on his perspective, Pillai saidcommented, “Often, history is perceived predominantly through the prism of Delhi and the north. Hailing from south India, I observe our rich history being overshadowed. Through my writings, I endeavour to offer a fresh, more encompassing perspective.”