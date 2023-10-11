You can't take revenge on the past: historian Manu Pillai

Historian Dr Manu Pillai shared his insights on Indian history at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Known for titles like The Ivory Throne, The Courtesan, The Mahatma and the Italian Brahmin, and False Allies, Pillai said, “The past is not a picnic. It's not a sanctuary of comfort but a realm that often leaves one grappling with more questions than answers. It demands a critical examination.”

On the contentious issue of renaming cities, Pillai said, “One way to look at it is to witness history being created before our eyes. Like when Mayawati renamed places, she made a statement for the people. But we should just leave things as they are because our current approach lacks maturity. We are navigating the politics of revenge rather than seeking closure. One cannot take revenge on the past.”

To this, Prof Chinamy Tumbe of IIMA responded, “If names keep changing, this could well be the Indian Institute of Management Karnavati.”