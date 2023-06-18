MP: BJP workers rename parks named after Nehru to CM Chouhan's sons

The BJP, however, defended action claiming that it was 'show of love' of local party workers and the Congress shouldn't have any objection if local people have named these parks in their town out of their love for Chouhan's sons.



"Ajay Singh is watching everything from Congress' perspective. So, he sees Nehru, Firoz Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi everywhere and the Congress believes that everything should be named after them. What is the objection if local people named these parks in their town out of their love?" said BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.



Notably, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in New Delhi has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, prompting sharp reactions from Congress.