Your March book collection

From the Heart of Nature: Pamela Gale-Malhotra

This is an amazing story behind the creation of a private forest sanctuary in India. In this deeply fascinating and inspiring personal journey, Pamela recounts how she connected and communicated with animals and trees both at a physical and spiritual level, and how understanding and preservation of nature is the only way to save mankind. Called 'Noah's Ark' by an Oxford University scientist, the SAI Sanctuary is an example of how nature exists on a delicate balance. You cannot destroy nature and you cannot rearrange it without serious consequences to your existence!



The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup



Usha Uthup, India's undisputed icon of pop music, has enthralled an entire generation of listeners with her unforgettable voice and continues to do so. Completing fifty years as a professional singer in 2020 was just another milestone in her fabled career.



In this vivid biography, which was originally written in Hindi, Vikas Kumar Jha captures the entire arc of Uthup's career in music. From her childhood days in Mumbai and her first gigs singing with jazz bands in Chennai's glitzy nightclubs to her meteoric rise as India's musical sensation and her philanthropic work, Jha covers it all and manages to weave a narrative that is colourful, inspiring and bound to keep any reader engrossed till the end.