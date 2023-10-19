BoB suspends officials linked to 'bob World' manipulation case

Days after the Reserve Bank of India barred state-owned Bank of Baroda from onboarding fresh customers on its mobile application, the Mumbai-based lender has suspended some officials related to alleged manipulation of 'bob World'.

According to sources, some officials as high as assistant general managers have been suspended in connection with the alleged tampering of customer accounts with the intention to inflate registrations on the bank's mobile app, 'bob World'.

A mail sent to the bank seeking comments on the matter did not elicit any response.

On October 10, the RBI had directed BoB to halt fresh onboarding fresh customers on its mobile application 'bob World' with immediate effect, citing material supervisory concerns.