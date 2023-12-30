Business 2023: The ones that boomed, and the ones that didn't

BluSmart

With a presence in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, BluSmart offers electric ride-hailing services, boasting a 5,500-car fleet. Founded in 2019, its USP lies in being easily available, especially at airports, where waiting time is a huge concern for tired travellers. Currently, the company plans to increase its fleet to 10,000 cars and also set up more chargers in the country.

In a recent development, the company successfully secured $24 million (Rs 200 crore) in a fresh equity funding round, witnessing enthusiastic participation and oversubscription from existing investors, founders, and the leadership team. The influx of capital is earmarked for the creation of large-scale EV charging superhubs, a strategic move to facilitate the expansion of BluSmart's electric ride-hailing service.

Housr

The startup is focused exclusively on working professionals and provides affordable yet luxurious co-living spaces, replete with all amenities, thus eliminating nosy landlords and high broker fees. Safety of women remains one of their key priorities, as they operate across five Indian cities and more than 75 properties.

Over the coming four months, Housr has ambitious plans to inaugurate nine centers strategically located in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. With a keen eye on financial growth, the company has set its sights on surpassing the Rs 100 crore revenue mark in the fiscal year 2023-24. Notably, Housr achieved a commendable revenue of approximately Rs 70 crore in the preceding fiscal year, highlighting its steady trajectory in the competitive market.