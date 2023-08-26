Zepto leads charge as Indian start-up funding surges 5,151% in a week

The Indian start-up ecosystem has witnessed a remarkable resurgence in funding activities this week, marking a stark departure from its recent slump. From August 21 to 26, start-ups in the country collectively secured a staggering $231 million across 16 deals. This represents an astonishing 5,151% increase compared to the previous week when only $4.4 million was raised over seven deals.

This week also saw the end of an 11-month drought in India's unicorn club as Zepto, a rising star in the quick-commerce sector, secured an impressive $200 million in a Series E funding round. This achievement makes Zepto the first start-up of 2023 to attain a billion-dollar valuation, a feat eagerly anticipated after the company showed strong growth potential last month.

In the week under review, the consumer services sector emerged as the most funded, securing an impressive $200 million in funding through two noteworthy deals. On the other hand, e-commerce took the lead in deal count, with a remarkable five transactions, amassing a total of $13.1 million in funding.