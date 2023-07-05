India's start-up funding slumps: H1 2023 shows 66% decrease in funding rounds

The global slowdown leading to a cruel funding winter for the start-up ecosystem has left investors less than amused and contemplating the wisdom of their past decisions. The lavish displays of wealth juxtaposed with the financial struggles of these start-ups serve as a stark reminder of the harsh realities that can emerge from a world gripped by economic uncertainties.

India's start-up ecosystem experienced a significant decline in funding during the first half of 2023, reflecting a global trend, according to a report released on Wednesday. While still ranking among the top three funded geographies globally, India witnessed a substantial drop in funding compared to the previous year.

The report, compiled by Tracxn, a SaaS-based market intelligence platform, revealed that total funding in H1 2023 amounted to $5.5 billion, marking a decline of 24 per cent compared to H2 2022 ($7.3 billion) and an alarming drop of 72 per cent compared to H1 2022 ($19.7 billion).