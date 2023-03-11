SVB debacle: How the absence of a backup accounts hit many Indian start-ups

“As it's typically impractical to raise administrative and operating expenditures in the beginning, many of these start-up businesses did not diversify their capital across several banks,” a Mumbai-based investor said. He added that while the growing start-ups were diversified and thus largely safe, the smaller ones were hit by uncertainty.

The most recent data from Tracxn, a platform that tracks innovative companies and sectors shows that the US bank had exposure in 21 Indian startups, albeit the exact amount of investment is not specified. According to Business Standard, one of SVB's major investments in India is unicorn Icertis, which has raised $150 million through a revolving credit line and convertible financing from SVB. Founded in 2009 by Samir Bodas, former CEO of Aztecsoft, and Monish Darda, a former executive at BladeLogic, Icertis is a leading provider of contract lifecycle management software with an engineering office in Pune.

Seed investor Shrishti Sahu took to Twitter to say, “Most VCs are telling Indian companies that bank with #SVB (roughly 80% startups that have US entities), to get their money out. If this goes on, their deposits are going to get depleted rapidly and most likely end in freezing of funds until a rescue plan is chalked out.

Sahu also said that platforms like Mercury and Brex were offering quicker turn around time for Indian start up founders even if they did not have a social security number in the US. Media reports also suggested that fintech’s like TrulyFinancial had opened hundreds of accounts for Indian companies since news of SVB’s closure came in, while RazorPay had set up a dedicated desk to assist fellow businesses in urgently moving funds from US banks to India.