Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore

"Dunzo defaulted in making its payments to FBI under the Contract, despite repeated efforts, verbally and in writing, to rectify the delinquency, Dunzo acknowledged its liabilities and started making the payment to FBI. However, the payment was insufficient to settle all the outstanding balances under the account,” the legal notice read.

According to the report, the demand notices would not exceed Rs 5-6 crore for the startup in total.

While Dunzo was still dealing with Facebook, the report stated that Nilenso, which provides contract software engineers, had also sent Dunzo a demand notice under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for payment of outstanding dues.

The Bengaluru-based startup is still owed around Rs 2.5 crore, after paying around Rs 1 crore from its total outstanding.

As per the report, there is pending litigation between Nilenso and Dunzo.