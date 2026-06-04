Congress raises questions on 'substantial' LIC stake in Rajesh Exports

The Congress on Thursday questioned LIC's investment in Rajesh Exports Ltd after SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) alleged large-scale financial irregularities at the company and launched a probe into its affairs.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed the market regulator's interim findings pointed to a "gigantic scam" involving the gold refining and jewellery company and raised concerns over LIC's exposure to the firm.

In a statement, Ramesh said SEBI's interim order dated 3 June alleged massive revenue misrepresentation by Rajesh Exports over a five-year period from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

He claimed the alleged inflation in revenues could amount to nearly Rs 15 lakh crore.

"This is a mind-boggling number. Investigations are continuing and a final report is awaited," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader also pointed out that LIC holds around 10.8 per cent stake in the company and questioned how the insurer failed to detect the alleged irregularities despite being a significant shareholder.

"How could LIC have missed such a huge fraud taking place in a company in which it has a substantial stake?" he asked.

Ramesh further alleged that the investment raised questions about whether LIC's acquisition of the stake had been influenced by the "ruling ecosystem". He also claimed that banks had considerable exposure to the company.