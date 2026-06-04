SEBI’s Rs 15 lakh crore allegation jolts Rajesh Exports

Rajesh Exports Ltd, once counted among India's highest-revenue listed companies and a major player in the global gold industry, has come under intense regulatory scrutiny after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) accused the company of large-scale financial misrepresentation and governance failures.

In an interim ex-parte order issued on 3 June, the market regulator alleged that Rajesh Exports and its chairman and managing director, Rajesh Mehta, overstated revenues, engaged in questionable fund-routing practices and failed to adequately cooperate with an ongoing investigation.

The regulator acted on the basis of evidence and findings gathered during its own investigation without waiting for the company’s response before imposing interim restrictions.

Such action by way of an ex-parte interim order is relatively uncommon and is generally reserved for cases where the regulator believes immediate intervention is necessary to protect investors and preserve the integrity of the investigation.

The order also brings the company's auditors into focus. SEBI has referred the matter to the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and noted concerns relating to the alleged non-availability of audit working papers and records linked to overseas subsidiaries. The statutory auditors identified in the order are Bengaluru-based BSD & Co and P V Ramana Reddy & Co.

Another aspect attracting attention is the company's borrowings. While annual reports indicate debt of roughly Rs 1,000 crore, questions remain regarding the lenders involved, the nature of the security backing these facilities, and the financial information on which the credit assessments were based. The issue is likely to come under greater scrutiny as the investigation progresses.

The company has denied the allegations. Speaking after the order was issued, Mehta told Moneycontrol that the findings were incorrect and that the company was examining the order before submitting a detailed response.

Moneylife reported that at the centre of SEBI's case is an allegation that Rajesh Exports misrepresented approximately Rs 15.15 lakh crore of consolidated revenue between FY21 and FY25, accounting for nearly all of the turnover reported during the period.

The regulator has questioned the manner in which revenues were recognised, particularly in relation to the company's overseas subsidiaries, including Swiss precious metals refinery Valcambi SA, which Rajesh Exports acquired in 2015.

According to the SEBI order, between 97 per cent and 99 per cent of the group's reported consolidated revenue originated from foreign subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries. However, the regulator said the revenues reflected in the audited standalone financial statements of those entities appeared substantially lower than the figures reported at the consolidated level.

The investigation has raised concerns over whether the company recorded the full value of gold transactions as revenue instead of recognising only the fees, margins or processing income generated from those activities.