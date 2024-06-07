Stock market scam: Rahul’s JPC demand sets cat among pigeons

As many as nine questions were put to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his press meet on Thursday. He had demanded, on behalf of the party, an inquiry by a joint Parliamentary committee into what is being described as India’s biggest stock market scam.

The Congress leader pointed out that there was a pattern in the trading of stocks on 31 May, which was abnormally high, followed by a record high index on 3 June, a day after the exit polls forecast that the BJP would win as many as 325-350 Lok Sabha seats, and the eventual crash on 4 June. Five crore retail investors are estimated to have lost roughly Rs 31 lakh crore in a single day’s trading, even as several thousand people made a killing.

The Congress leader made it a point to ask the following questions:

1. Between 13 and 28 May, home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and prime minister Narendra Modi himself said on multiple occasions that the stock exchange would shoot up on 4 June. Two of these statements were made in interviews to a TV channel owned by the Adani Group. The PM and the HM, Gandhi hinted, would have been privy to Intelligence Bureau reports and would have known the BJP was in trouble. Yet, they kept exhorting people to buy shares before 4 June.

2. Why were the statements made to the same TV channel by the PM and HM? Was there a connection?

3. How were the exit polls prepared and aired on 1 June, giving a completely erroneous impression that the BJP was on the verge of a historic election victory? In the event, the ruling party fell far short of the halfway mark.