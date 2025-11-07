‘Sebi vs Scam’: Regulator flags over 1 lakh misleading posts amid cleanup push

After years of criticism for regulatory lapses and declining public trust, India’s capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is attempting to reclaim its credibility through an aggressive new campaign titled “Sebi versus Scam.” The move marks a decisive effort to counter widespread digital financial fraud and rebuild investor confidence that has been steadily eroded by past failures.

For over a decade, SEBI has faced intense scrutiny over delayed or inadequate responses to some of India’s biggest financial scandals, from the Satyam Computer Services accounting fraud and the IL&FS collapse to the Punjab National Bank scam.

Its perceived inability to curb insider trading, speculative manipulation in small- and mid-cap stocks, and the excesses of dubious market intermediaries has deepened scepticism among retail investors.

Adding to its troubles, allegations of conflict of interest involving SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch in 2024, over offshore entities allegedly linked to the Adani Group, dented the regulator’s moral authority at a time when it was already under fire for perceived bias and inconsistency.

Now, under the stewardship of SEBI Chair Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the regulator appears to be taking a more assertive stance. The “Sebi versus Scam” initiative, part of a wider investor-protection push, seeks to clamp down on fraudulent digital activity — from fake trading apps and cloned websites to unregistered financial advisors promising unrealistic returns.

According to SEBI, over one lakh misleading posts and messages have already been flagged across social media platforms for removal. Pandey, speaking at CNBC-TV18’s Global Leadership Summit on Friday, 7 November, warned that unregulated financial influencers had become a “major risk” to market integrity, citing a recent SEBI survey that found 62 percent of investors rely on influencer recommendations when making investment decisions.

“In an environment where deceptive content spreads rapidly, investor protection must begin with investor education,” Pandey said.

Under the campaign, SEBI has intensified its social media surveillance and instructed exchanges to publish regularly updated whitelists of verified broker apps. It has also introduced digital verification tools such as Valid UPI and Sebi Check, designed to help investors authenticate the bank accounts and QR codes of registered intermediaries.

These measures, Pandey said, are essential “digital defences” in an era where financial scams are increasingly sophisticated and technologically driven.