Counterfeiting, forgery result in employment loss of about 15.96 lakh: FICCI report

The rise in offences like counterfeiting, forgery, and smuggling is due to rapid technological advancements, including the use of computers and sophisticated electronic devices, said Vijay Singh, director, Delhi Police Academy.

“Increased demand for illicit products, coupled with a lack of awareness among the general public, contributes to the expansion of these unlawful activities,” Singh said while addressing a FICCI-CASCADE workshop on ‘Capacity Building Program for Police Officers of Delhi’.

He said it is the mandatory duty of law enforcement agencies to tackle the issues of counterfeiting and smuggling on a broader scale, ensuring that wrongdoers face the full force of the legal system and are duly punished.

The workshop titled ‘Empowering Actions to Combat Counterfeiting and Smuggling’ will act as a platform for law enforcement officers to augment the abilities in identifying, preventing, and addressing illegal trading operations.

“Sensitising and updating the Delhi Police investigators through this capacity building programme is a part of the continuous endeavour of Delhi Police Academy in creating a trained and well-oriented police force,” Singh said.