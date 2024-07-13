CPI inflation surges beyond national average in 12 states for June

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation for June 2024 has underscored the ongoing challenges in the disinflation process, as highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The CPI data released by the government on 12 July, revealing that consumer inflation stood at a four-month high of 5.08 per cent. The core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy prices, remained steady at 3.1 per cent.

The CPI measures retail inflation by tracking the price changes of commonly consumed goods and services, including food, housing, apparel, transportation, electronics, medical care, and education.

Despite the average CPI inflation being 5.08 per cent in June, 12 out of the 22 states and union territories reviewed experienced significantly higher inflation rates.

States such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Karnataka, and Telangana reported inflation rates exceeding 5.08 per cent. Odisha had the highest CPI inflation at 7.22 per cent, followed by Bihar at 6.37 per cent, Karnataka at 5.98 per cent, Andhra Pradesh at 5.87 per cent, and Rajasthan at 5.83 per cent.

June's CPI inflation was primarily driven by food prices, which surged by 9.4 per cent due to increased costs of vegetables, cereals, milk, and fruits. Vegetable inflation has remained in double digits for eight consecutive months, posing a major concern along with the persistent high prices of food grains.

Although the deficient rainfall in June is not expected to have a significant impact, the progress of monsoons in July and August is crucial for the kharif crop season.

Improved monsoon and sowing conditions are anticipated to enhance agricultural output and help reduce food inflation in the coming months.