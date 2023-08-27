Not just tomatoes: Wider range of food items drive 7%-plus inflation

Staples like cereals and pulses are unlikely to offer relief in the near term amid hardening international prices and subdued sowing domestically.

This raises the likelihood of inflation remaining above 7 per cent in August, said a research report by broking firm, Prabhudas Lilladher.

In July, India witnessed a surge in CPI inflation, reaching a 15-month peak at 7.44 per cent, a significant jump from June's 4.81 per cent. This reveals two primary insights for July's inflation narrative: Firstly, the primary driver of this inflation spike was food prices.

Secondly, the inflation isn't solely attributed to vegetables, especially tomatoes. Instead, a wider range of food items, including cereals, pulses, and spices, have contributed to the price pressures.

Climate risks of irregular weather and rainfall patterns along with a pick-up in global food inflation resulted in domestic food prices presenting an absolute shocker in July 2023, the report said.