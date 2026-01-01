Debt numbers alone do not define economic health, says Chidambaram defending Tamil Nadu

Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday argued that judging a state’s economic health purely by the size of its debt presents a distorted picture, insisting that such assessments ignore key economic fundamentals.

In a New Year statement, Chidambaram said the rise in public debt was a global trend and should not be selectively used to criticise states such as Tamil Nadu. He pointed out that major developed economies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France and Canada, continue to see their public debt expand year after year.

“The same pattern exists in India,” he said, noting that both the country’s overall debt and the combined borrowing of all states increase annually. “This, by itself, is not unusual or alarming.”

According to Chidambaram, the more meaningful indicator of fiscal health is the ratio of debt to gross domestic product, rather than the absolute size of liabilities. “The accepted yardstick is the debt-to-GDP ratio,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu’s debt-to-GSDP ratio has remained broadly stable between 2021–22 and 2025–26.