Developing economies will be 5% below where they would have been by 2024: IMF's Geeta Gopinath

Gopinath said central banks are trying to tackle this high level of inflation and are raising interest rates sharply, which they need to do, but that will also have consequences for global finance and trade.



She was speaking at a special session on 'What next for global growth?' during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022.



Gopinath said there are very divergent recoveries around the world.



"While advanced economies, as per our estimates, will basically get back to where they would have been in absence of pandemic in 2024, but emerging and developing economies would be 5 per cent below where they would have been in the absence of the pandemic," she said.