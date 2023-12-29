Difficult to expect market performance similar to 2023, say bankers

The year 2023 has been a great one for markets — for both the frontline indices and the broader markets. It once again showed the impact of retail/HNI buying and when the FPIs also turned buyers, there was no going back, says Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO at HDFC Securities.

“In 2024, we are beginning on a high base and hence it may be difficult to expect a similar performance by the time 2024 ends,” he said.

He, however, said the resurgence of FPI buying and placement of India as an attractive market, despite the seeming high valuations, may help our markets register some more gains in the early part of the year.

But he added that we may later have bouts of volatility due to elections, timing and quantum of rate cuts, and valuation concerns.

He said that the retail Indian has truly woken up and will drive the markets whenever the macros are favourable.