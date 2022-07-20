EPFO likely to enhance investment limit in equities to 20 per cent

Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to approve this month a proposal to enhance its investments in equites to up to 20 per cent of the investible deposits from the current limit of 15 per cent.

The proposal is expected to be considered and approved during the EPFO trustees' meeting scheduled to be held on July 29 and 30, according to a source.

At present, EPFO can investment 5 to 15 per cent of the investible deposits in equity or equity-related schemes.

The proposal to revise the limit to 20 per cent has been vetted and approved by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) advisory body Finance Audit and Investment Committee (FAIC).

The recommendation of FAIC will be placed before the EPFO apex decision making body -- Central Board of Trustees (CBT) -- for consideration and approval.