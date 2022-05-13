Falling rupee a symptom: Weakening economy is the disease

The chart above is a graphic story of the Indian Rupee vs. the United States Dollar over the last five years. It, therefore, shouldn’t surprise anyone that the INR fell to an all-time low of Rs 77.4 to a U.S. Dollar earlier this month.

What has happened was inevitable. The reality is that India’s economy is weak, and it is getting reflected in the value of the currency.

The immediate reason was a hike in the U.S. interest rates by the Federal Reserve which made U.S. Treasury bonds more attractive to foreign investors, leading to an exit of funds from India to a relative safe haven of the United States. Foreign investors had already pulled out a massive Rs 1.22 lakh crore from the Indian equity and debt markets in the year 2021-22. In the current fiscal 2022-23, global investors have already made a net sale of equity and debt of Rs 25,594 crore in the month of April alone.

The second factor was an increase in the repo rates of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by 40 basis points. The objective of RBI was to bring down runaway inflation. Nevertheless, the interest rate increase dampened business sentiments which in turn weakened the INR.

The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks in the country if they face a lack of funds. The central bank gives short-term loans to commercial banks against government bonds or treasury bills. The repo rate is basically used by the central bank to have a handle on inflation by regulating liquidity.

High fuel prices caused inflation

Inflation was already running high, as daily increases in fuel prices were having a cascading effect on prices of everyday items. It had affected middle-class spending, as without much of a disposable income, they were forced to spend only on essentials. The poor were in an even worse shape, and were cutting back on food. Millions had been pushed into poverty during the pandemic lockdowns, inflation now hit them when there were at their most vulnerable.

Policy mistakes weakened the economy

But these are only a fraction of the reasons why the rupee had been on a slope for the last five years or more. The basic cause is– the Indian economy is simply not doing well ever since the government in its inexplicable wisdom pulled the handbrakes with a draconian decision to demonetize the currency in November 2016. In one stroke, almost 80% of the liquidity of the economy was sucked out. Millions of jobs were lost, as companies went out of business. Commerce and industry were thrown into utter chaos.