Gehlot launches projects worth Rs 1,410 crore, including Jaipur metro

Gehlot said the state government provided relief to the common people through 10 public welfare schemes by organizing inflation relief camps. A gas cylinder is being given for Rs 500 in the state. The Central government should also make gas cylinders available for Rs 500 across the country. He said that under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, people are being provided employment in urban areas in the state.

Farmers were given financial assistance of Rs 40,000 per cow for the cows that died from lumpy disease. Also, through the Kamdhenu Animal Insurance Scheme, the state government is now providing free insurance of Rs 40,000 each for two milch animals per family.

The chief minister said Rajasthan ranks first in north India and second in the country in economic growth rate. By the end of this financial year the GDP of the state will be Rs 15 lakh crore. The target is to take it to more than Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030.

Gehlot said that about 1 crore people in the state are being given a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month.