Rajasthan govt committed to ensuring minimum loss, maximum relief for people during disasters: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government is committed to ensuring minimum loss and maximum relief for the people of the state in case of any kind of disaster.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) held at his residence here, an official statement said.

The Rajasthan government is committed to ensuring minimum loss and maximum relief for people in case of any kind of disaster, Gehlot said.

As a result of the state government's efforts, he said, the Centre has amended the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Norms.

During the meeting, Gehlot instructed officials to pay old and new claims of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana soon. He also asked them to distribute all input subsidy for 2022-23 by September 15, the statement said.