Rajasthan High Court issues notice to CM Gehlot over 'corruption' remarks

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on 2 September issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a PIL seeking suo moto criminal contempt proceedings against him.

The PIL was filed by local advocate Shivcharan Gupta on 31 August following the chief minister's remark suggesting "corruption" in the judiciary.

A division bench headed by Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice Ashutosh Kumar heard the matter on 2 September and issued the notice to Gehlot, directing him to respond within three weeks.