BJP openly justifying corruption in MP, claims latest defector

The Madhya Pradesh BJP has been rattled by the recent desertions by party faithfuls, including former ministers, MLAs and other old timers. Several of them have either joined or are said to be waiting to join the Congress.

The latest to desert the BJP this week is sitting BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi, who has complained that it was "becoming difficult" to continue in the BJP as party leaders were openly justifying corruption in government offices. The minister in charge of the Shivpuri district told him that bribery was like an offering to a temple, that it was akin to ‘prasad’, Raghuvanshi claimed.