High inflation and unanchored inflationary expectations

Unexpected inflation tends to hurt those whose money, received in terms of wages and interest payments, does not rise with inflation. Inflation can help those who owe money that can be paid back in less valuable, inflated rupees.

The Wholesale Price Index or WPI-based inflation surged to 14.55 per cent in March 2022, against a 13.11 per cent in February 2022. Consumer Price Index or CPI-based inflation stood at 6.95% in March 2022 compared to 6.07% in the preceding month. In WPI, more weightage is given to manufactured goods, while in CPI, more weightage is given to food items. WPI takes into account the change in price of goods only, while CPI takes into account the change in prices of both goods and services.

CPI or Retail Inflation is what concerns the general public. The retail inflation rate in India has been on the rise for five consecutive months, even before the Russia-Ukraine war. The inflation rate reached 6.1 per cent in January 2022 and 6.07 per cent in the following month, February. It stands at 6.95% in March 2022, the highest since October 2020. In March 2022, the inflation rate has decisively breached the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6% for the third month in a row. The March retail inflation rate is also substantially higher than the RBI's revised inflation estimate of 5.7% for the financial year 2022-23.

In August 2016, Government of India legislated a new approach to managing inflation called flexible inflation targeting (FIT). The essence of FIT is that Government, in consultation with RBI, fixed an inflation target to guide the central bank’s monetary policy. The target right now is 4% retail inflation, with a band of two percentage points on either side to provide flexibility. It means, retail inflation in the range of 2 to 6% is acceptable.